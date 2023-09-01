New Work: What does self-leadership actually mean?

In times of New Work and Agile Leadership, the topic of self-leadership is becoming increasingly important. But what does the term actually mean?

When everyone is talking about the working world of the future these days, it is not just about new forms of cooperation and a corporate culture based on appreciation and trust, but above all about a completely new understanding of leadership.

Because in a time of change, executives must also continuously analyze and optimize their leadership style. In this context, the concept of self-management is of great importance, with which each of us can develop a proactive, responsible attitude.

It all starts with self-reflection and analysis

Self-leadership begins with self-reflection and analysis. That means pausing and taking an honest look at yourself: What strengths do I bring with me? Where are my weaknesses? What are my core values ​​and what really motivates me?

A great tool to support this process is keeping a reflection journal. In it, you write down thoughts, ideas, feelings, and interactions, analyze daily experiences, and look for patterns or behaviors that you could improve.

For example, consider an IT project manager who finds he is having trouble delegating responsibility to his team. He notes that he spends much of his time overseeing his team’s work rather than focusing on strategic tasks. This self-reflection leads to the realization that he must adapt and improve his management style in order to increase his efficiency and productivity.

Proactive and responsible attitude

The development of a proactive and responsible attitude is another central component of self-management. It means taking the initiative, taking responsibility for your own actions and having the courage to make difficult decisions.

Take, for example, an entrepreneur who receives negative feedback about the quality of her products. Instead of blaming her employees, she takes responsibility, analyzes problems and proactively seeks solutions. Perhaps she is implementing new quality assurance processes or training her team to improve product quality.

What do Agile Leadership and New Work have to do with self-leadership?

Agile leadership and new work are two central concepts that are closely linked to self-leadership. Agile leadership emphasizes the importance of adaptability, flexibility and learning from change rather than resisting it. This concept is particularly relevant in our ever-changing world of work.

New Work, on the other hand, sees work not just as a duty, but as something positive that can contribute to personal development and happiness. It focuses on the individual, their strengths and abilities and promotes an environment that enables individual development and creativity.

For example, as part of self-leadership, an agile leader might find that the demands and needs of their team have changed. Instead of sticking to old structures and processes, he sees this change as an opportunity and adapts his management strategy accordingly. In the spirit of New Work, he could also identify the individual strengths and talents of each team member and distribute tasks in such a way that everyone can optimally contribute their skills.

The continuous journey of self-leadership

The journey to self-leadership is an ongoing process. It requires constant reflection, a willingness to learn and the ability to adapt to change. It is a journey that enables us not only to improve our own leadership style, but also to create an inspiring environment for others.

By applying the principles of Agile Leadership and New Work, we can gain a deeper understanding of ourselves and our work, constantly evolving and creating a work environment based on collaboration, trust and mutual support.

If you want to learn more about this, we recommend the Scale-Up Leadership Program by Wolfgang Grenke. This three-month program is aimed at founders and will help them to consolidate their leadership position in their expanding companies.

It offers participants the opportunity to expand their leadership skills and vision, increase their personal growth and raise their awareness of social responsibility.

