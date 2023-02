LA CURVA MARATONA COMMUNICATES THAT IT WILL NOT BE PRESENT AT THE DERBY.

OUR BEING ULTRAS IS TOTALLY INCOMPATIBLE WITH THE RIDICULOUS CONDITIONS THEY WOULD LIKE TO IMPOSE ON US. GIVE UP THE DERBY HURTS, BUT THE IDEA OF JOINING THEIR SITE IS DISGUSTING.

WE CANNOT BEND TO THE GOBBI RULES,

LEAVE THE SECTOR EMPTY

WE INVITE ALL FANS TO JOIN US:

SUNDAY 26/02 AT 15:00 EVERYBODY IN PHILADELPHIA TO MAKE THE 12TH MAN’S VOICE HEARD ON THE FIELD AND LOAD THE TEAM DURING TRAINING.

TUESDAY 28/02 FROM 16:00 ALL UNDER THE MARATHON TO LIVE THE DERBY TOGETHER WITHOUT IMPOSITIONS.