BEYOND THE RIVALRY, THE FACTS OF ROME DO NOT BELONG TO OUR MENTALITY

What happened with the action carried out and claimed by the Serbian Red Star group in Rome cannot leave the Italian ultras world indifferent and certainly does not leave the North indifferent.

If it is true that there are no written rules in our world, in our opinion the dynamics of rivalry must be consumed face to face and not with unworthy acts even if coordinated between several people.

The one carried out against one of the most historic groups in the Romanist South was certainly not a recent action, but it remains an ambush carried out by many to the detriment of a few, playing on the absolute unpredictability of a gesture carried out in the absence of a direct confrontation.

It seems right to us to condemn this drift of meaningless ultras behavior and which can dangerously shift the balance of the dynamics linked to rivalry, in a field that does not belong to us with rules devoid of values ​​such as Honor and Loyalty.

We hope that this precedent does not stimulate emulations which, we repeat, have nothing to do with the ultras world in which we grew up.