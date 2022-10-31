No aggression, no brawl and no beating: the images of the CCTV cameras made available to investigators by MI-Stadium, the company that manages San Siro, for the moment have not led to identifying crimes punishable by administrative measures, or with Daspo . At the same time, there were no complaints presented to the police station by the people who, reading the reconstructions published on social media since Saturday evening, would have suffered threats and attacks to leave the Curva Nord as a sign of respect for the death of Vittorio Boiocchi. Inter-Sampdoria continues to be discussed and above all has turned into an investigation carried out by the men of the Digos. The request for further information had arrived on Sunday both from the Public Prosecutor’s Office (through an informative report) and from the words of the Minister of Sport, Andrea Abodi (on Twitter), and the goal is clear: to shed light on the episodes that occurred during the intermission of the match, when the curve has emptied.

DEVELOPMENTS

—

The fact that for now no prosecutable conduct has emerged does not mean that everything went smoothly on Saturday. The analysis of the films has just begun and the “bridge” for November 1 certainly did not encourage many to go to the police station to file a lawsuit. This does not mean that in the next few days the situation cannot change because there are several testimonials against the behavior of the ultras on newspapers, sites, social networks and TV. They could be acquired (and then “deepened” by Digos), even if in many cases they are “denunciations” of facts seen, but not suffered by the teller. In short, investigators need feedback from video footage from cameras (or mobile phones, as on the occasion of the Franchi episodes, in Maratona) or from someone who presents a lawsuit. Because no one among the police excludes that there have been conduct … unorthodox, that slaps or shoves have flown, but at the moment there is a lack of both the elements to start a criminal investigation and the complaints to open a file. At the moment…