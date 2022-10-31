Home News Gravestones and ghosts in the backyard: Halloween party with treats and treats
Cobwebs and giant spiders that invade terraces and windows, in the garden a cemetery with disturbing graves, tombstones and skulls, but also ghosts, zombies and scary skeletons that wander and try to enter the building. It would seem the film set of a horror film, instead it is the setting up of a condominium for the scariest night of the year: that of Halloween. The work is the fruit of the imagination of the Lodolo family and can be admired in via Valcellina, in Udine (Petrussi video productions).

