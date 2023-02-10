YOU DESERVE IT

We inform you that on Saturday, during the match against Renate, the Curva Sud decided to continue the line started last Sunday in Busto Arsizio, in complete agreement between its main groups. We will therefore be present in our place, as always, but in total silence and without flags and banners. Our support has been unconditional for too long, without receiving the slightest demonstration of love and passion from those on the pitch who should honor the shirt we sing for. Ergo, it will be the responsibility of the wearer to regain our support, not in words but in deeds. Until then, the typhus strike will continue, without excluding more drastic measures in case the situation does not improve.