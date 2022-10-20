Cycling team manager Marc Bracke has died at the age of 53 and according to reports from several Belgian media, including Het Laatste Nieuws, it was a suicide. Bracke was director of the Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus women’s continental team when he was accused of sexual harassment by two athletes, Marion Sicot and Sara Youmans. For example, asking for photos of them in their underwear and bikinis. Bracke had been sentenced by the UCI ethics commission to 3 years of disqualification, until June 2024: he had denied the charges and for the French ordinary justice he was not guilty. In fact, the Montargis prosecutor had dismissed the case stating that in Bracke’s behavior there was no intention of sexual harassment and that everything could be a misunderstanding born of a poor command of the English language.