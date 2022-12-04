Great show in Antwerp in the event of the cross-country World Cup and success by detachment for Mathieu Van der Poel: the Dutchman of Alpecin-Fenix ​​beat his great rival, the Belgian of Jumbo-Visma Wout van Aert, who was at the cross season debut. While reigning world champion Tom Pidcock (Ineos-Grenadiers) finished in eighth place. “I’m getting into the rhythm of the cross,” said Van der Poel. “It’s a pity that now he has to retire with the team to prepare for the road season…”. Van der Poel will be back in the cross race, in the Vermilion World Cup race on 17 December.