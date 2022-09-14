The Dutchman beats the Eritrean in a World appetizer. At the Giro di Luxembourg stop in Trentin, at the Giro di Toscana success for Hirschi
It looked like the Giro d’Italia instead it was the Wallonia GP raced between Blegny and Namur. Absolute protagonists Mathieu van der Poel and Biniam Girmay as in the 10th stage with arrival in Jesi. But this time it was the 27-year-old from Alpecin-Deceuninck who prevailed in the sprint in the 22-year-old Eritrean in the Intermarché jersey. For Van der Poel it is the victory number 40 in his career. In third place the Spanish Gonzalo Serrano of Movistar.
The other races
—
In the second stage of the Tour of Luxembourg success for Matteo Trentin (UAE Emirates) in front of the duo of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl: Florian Sénéchal and Davide Ballerini. Leader of the race remains the French Madouas. An excellent signal for Trentin in view of the Australian World Cup. At the Giro di Toscana success for the Swiss Marc Hirschi (UAE Emirates) ahead of Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché) and the Colombian Daniel Martinez (Ineos). The Colombian Egan Bernal (Ineos) withdrew instead.
September 14 – 10:40 pm
