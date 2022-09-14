It looked like the Giro d’Italia instead it was the Wallonia GP raced between Blegny and Namur. Absolute protagonists Mathieu van der Poel and Biniam Girmay as in the 10th stage with arrival in Jesi. But this time it was the 27-year-old from Alpecin-Deceuninck who prevailed in the sprint in the 22-year-old Eritrean in the Intermarché jersey. For Van der Poel it is the victory number 40 in his career. In third place the Spanish Gonzalo Serrano of Movistar.