Cycling in Ireland: the Ring of Kerry, photos

If you’re looking for bike trip ideas in Ireland, the Ring of Kerry it is one of the best solutions.

The fact that National Geographic voted it as a one of the best cycling routes in the world: it’s the Ring of Kerry, 200km of beautiful, unspoilt Irish countryside on the Iveragh Peninsula in southwestern County Kerry.

As the name implies, it is a circular route that usually begins and ends in the town of Killarney, adjacent to the town of the same name Killarney National Park and at the foot of Macgillycuddy’s Reeks, the highest peaked mountain range on St. Patrick’s Island.

Here are other tips on the most beautiful cycle touring itineraries in Ireland, where to go and how to do them.

Cycling in Ireland: the Ring of Kerry

And cycle along Ireland’s rugged coastlinebetween cliffs overlooking the ocean, wide sandy beaches, lush nature and some of the most interesting testimonies of Ireland’s past, such as the Druid’s Circle, a kind of Stonehenge which is located near the town of Kenmare and dates back to the Bronze Age.

When you then leave the coast and proceed inland, the landscape changes to become mountainous, with some fascinating passages such as the Gap of Dunloea gorge between MacGillycuddy’s Reeks and Purple Mountain and the colors that turn towards the purple of the heather in spring and summer.

How much does it take to do the whole Ring of Kerry? At least 3 or 4 days if you don’t have much time available, but a full week, in the summer, is definitely the ideal solution to enjoy all the charm of this beloved tourist route.

