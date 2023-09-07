FANTASY: The coaches did well, the player of the wheel a Spartan hero

Sunday was especially fruitful, when Plzeň defeated Bohemians, Sparta won in Liberec, Slavia did not hesitate at home with Karvina, and Olomouc spoiled the festive evening in Hradec Králové.

This also results in a list of five players that were worth betting on last weekend. The winner Ivan Cvešper earned, among other things, a concrete tactic that doubles the defenders’ earnings. Captain Lukáš Hejda contributed 24 points, Ondřej Zmrzlý and Jaroslav Zelený both scored twenty-two. In total, Cvešper scored 118 points.

Players with the most points in the 7th round:PlayerClubPoints (price)Lukáš HaraslínSparta14 (7.9M)Condrad WallemSlavia12 (6.4M)Jaroslav ZelenýSparta11 (5.8M)Ondřej ZmrzlýOlomouc11 (5.9M)EwertonBaník10 (7M )

However, Lukáš Haraslín became the player of the round. The Sparta midfielder stormed into the second half with Liberec like a hurricane and scored two goals to give Prague a 2:0 win.

The ideal lineup for the 7th round

Haraslín was also the second most frequent captain (1,230 players chose him), the first this time was the captain of Sparta Ladislav Krejčí (1,594) and the third was the goalkeeper of Slavia Ondřej Kolář (1,199), who did not catch and was replaced by Aleš Mandous.

Where Haraslín ruled again was the number of selections for the lineup. 6,712 users used it as a point collector. Letenský defender Asger Sörensen was used by 5,450 players, and the 5,000 target was conquered by the aforementioned Kolář (5,262).

This time, Fantasy League advisor Luděk Zelenka showed his composure and scored 45 points after rather below-average performances. Otherwise, don’t forget that the line-up deadline for Round 8 is traditionally Saturday at 1:30 p.m., but only after the national team break on September 16.

Luďek Zelenka’s team for the 7th round

