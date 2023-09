The A14 in the direction of Dresden between Mutzschen and Leisnig has been closed since morning due to extinguishing and salvage work. According to the police, the extinguishing work in particular is “very time-consuming”. At around 7:20 a.m., a semi-trailer fully loaded with chipboards caught fire. The plates had to be erased individually. It is currently unclear how long the full closure in the direction of Dresden will last, said a police spokeswoman for MDR SACHSEN.

