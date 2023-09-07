Experimental Drug Successfully Reverses Obesity in Mice: Potential Hope for Humans

New Experimental Drug Shows Promise in Reversing Obesity and Improving Health

A drug named axitirome has shown promising results in reversing obesity in mice during laboratory tests, according to a recent study conducted by an international research team led by scientists from the Institute of Applied Life Sciences at the University of Massachusetts. The drug was able to help the mice lose all the excess weight even while they were consuming a high-fat and high-sugar diet. In addition to weight loss, axitirome also reduced cholesterol levels and liver inflammation.

Axitirome, a thyromimetic drug, was administered to the mice through intraperitoneal injections. The drug, which is linked to a nanogel, acts on metabolic mechanisms, resulting in weight loss and other benefits. The researchers discovered that the drug must be targeted exclusively at the hepatocytes in the liver to avoid complications in other parts of the body.

During the experiment, the researchers divided the mice into two groups: one group consisted of obese mice that had been consuming a high-fat and high-sugar diet for six months, while the other group consisted of mice with a normal weight that followed a healthy diet. After just five weeks of daily treatment, the obese mice not only returned to a normal weight but also experienced a significant reduction in inflammation and cholesterol levels. The mice’s livers also returned to a typical weight.

“The treated mice completely lost the weight they gained, and we did not experience any unpleasant side effects. Considering that 100 million Americans suffer from obesity and related cardiometabolic disorders, we were quite excited about this work,” said Professor S. Thai Thayumanavan, the lead researcher.

While the study shows promising results, it is important to note that mice are not humans, and research conducted on rodents does not always yield the same results in humans. Nevertheless, the findings and mechanisms involved have given scientists hope that this experimental treatment could eventually be developed into a real drug to fight obesity and related metabolic conditions.

It is crucial to remember that this research does not promote unhealthy eating habits or seeking a “miracle” drug for weight loss. Consulting a nutrition specialist is always recommended. Currently, another anti-obesity drug called semaglutide has also shown effectiveness and has even demonstrated anti-cancer abilities.

The details of this research have been published in the scientific journal PNAS Nexus, providing valuable insights into the potential future of obesity treatment.

