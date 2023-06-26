2024 Paris Olympic torch relay route announced – Xinhua English.news.cn

2024 Paris Olympic torch relay route announced

China News Agency, Paris, June 23 (Reporter Li Yang) The Paris Olympic Organizing Committee officially announced the torch relay route for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on the 23rd local time.

According to the schedule released on the same day, the Paris Olympic fire will be collected on April 16, 2024 in Ancient Olympia in the Peloponnese Peninsula, Greece, the birthplace of the Olympic movement, and then passed in Greece for 9 days. The handover ceremony of the Olympic tinder was held in Athens, the capital of Greece, on April 26, and was transported from Greece to France on April 27.

On May 8, 2024, the torch of the Paris Olympic Games will arrive in Marseille, France, for a two-month torch relay in mainland France and overseas provinces. The route of the torch relay is roughly divided into three stages. The first stage is the French mainland relay from May 9th to June 7th. The torch will be relayed in the south and west of France.

The second stage of the torch relay route is the French Overseas Department relay from June 7 to 18. The Olympic torch will continuously “cross the ocean” during this time period, respectively in French Polynesia, French Guiana, Réunion, and Guarde. Rope and Martinique pass. The third stage of the torch relay route is the relay in mainland France from June 18 to July 26. The torch will be relayed in central and northern France, and in the city of Paris and the Paris region two weeks before the opening of the Olympic Games. The torch will finally arrive at the opening site of the Olympic Games on July 26, 2024.

The chairman of the Paris Olympic Organizing Committee, Estanguet, said at the launch event held that day that the torch relay of the Paris Olympic Games means that there will be more than two months of “non-stop celebrations”, and millions of French people will revel in the Olympics.

Estanguet used three key words to summarize the torch relay: first, “magnificence” – showing a shining France; second, “country” – lucky to have strong support from all over France; , celebrating and highlighting the importance of sport across the country.

The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

