The PS5 with a detachable optical disc drive may be launched in September, and Sony’s detachable optical disc drive design patent exposure | T Kebang

Sony’s PlayStation 5 game console is currently available in both digital and disc versions. According to the latest patent, Sony is about to introduce a modular design for the PS5 console, with a detachable disc drive.

In fact, this will not be too surprising. We have previously reported that the foreign media revealed that the PlayStation 5 will undergo an update in the middle of the 2023 fiscal year, and the new model of the game console will be launched around September 2023. The game console is currently called the D chassis PlayStation 5, and its hardware specifications do not have any major improvements compared with the existing PS5 models on the market. Connect it to the PS5 console via the USB-C port.

According to a new patent exposed by foreign technology media segmentnext, the PlayStation 5 disc drive adopts a detachable design. Although connected via the USB-C port, the disc drive does not work with the current digital version of the PS5. It is understood that this new PlayStation 5 and CD player will be launched as a bundled set, and will also be sold separately.

The translated patent section is described as follows:

The new optical disc drive employs a transfer roller position manipulation mechanism, a centering mechanism, and a pinch pulley manipulation mechanism, while allowing a reduction in the number of parts. Another object of this patent is by reducing the vibration level transmitted from the main unit to the housing. The base is fixed in the inner shell by the first damper, and the inner shell is fixed in the outer shell by the second damper.

While the patent itself doesn’t mention a PS5 game console, just game consoles, PCs, and AV gear, the patent sketches look very close to a disc version of the PS5.