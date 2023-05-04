Civil invalidity: monthly allowance also for those suffering from this common gastrointestinal pathology, many do not know it

Celiac disease is a chronic bowel disease that affects one in 100 individuals. Can it be recognized as a disability?

The celiac disease it is a very common pathology in Italy. It consists ininflammation of the small intestinecaused by the intake of glutenin genetically predisposed individuals.

For this reason, celiacs absolutely cannot ingest foods that contain gluten. The disease, unfortunately, can lead to even very serious symptomsaccompanied by abdominal pain and excessive weight loss.

But celiac disease can entitle you to recognition of civil invalidity? In this case, patients could access numerous concessions, such as exemption from co-payments for the purchase of medicines. Let’s analyze the law and find out.

Is there civil invalidity with celiac disease?

The disability rates are recognized on the basis of some ministerial tables. It starts from 33%, up to 100%. Celiac disease is not included in these tables; however, the so-called enterogenic malabsorption syndrome with impaired general state.

This pathology gives the right to a percentage of disability between 41% and 50%, but can only be traced back to celiac disease in part. Celiacs, in fact, are sick only if they eat prohibited foods and, therefore, are not affected by a reduction in working capacity.

In other words, this disturbance does not involve permanent or, in any case, lasting damage, because it manifests itself only in specific circumstances (i.e. if you eat gluten).

When can the recognition of civil invalidity be requested?

The speech is different if the celiac disease has caused permanent damage. If, in fact, the disease is diagnosed late, it could cause serious health problems. In this case, the patient could apply for civil disability.

Furthermore, celiac disease could also cause other diseases and, therefore, be associated with a state of permanent infirmity. In particular, there are 4 severity classes malabsorption syndrome; we start from mild and occasional disturbances to serious alterations of the digestive function, accompanied by anemia and intestinal transit dysfunctions. In the most serious hypotheses, therefore, the patient could also encounter obstacles in his social and working life.

Discounts for celiacs

We have underlined that celiac disease does not in itself give the right to civil invalidity. Patients, however, are entitled to a number of safeguards. In particular:

recognition of pathology as a social disease;

free access to gluten-free food, up to a maximum spending limit established by the Ministry of Health;

right to receive gluten-free meals in school canteens, hospitals and public facilities.

Finally, celiac disease is a chronic disabling disease if accompanied by other diseases, such as diabetes. Consequently, from right to exemption from the payment of the health ticket (Code 059), for the services related to the pathology.