A candidate for mayor could not vote because he does not appear on the padrón

The people of Cordoba went to the polls this Sunday to elect a governor, lieutenant governor, provincial legislators and, in some cases, mayors. However, this was not the case for one of the candidates to occupy the municipal Executive, since he was not on the electoral roll of the community in which he applied.

Is about Juan Ramon Andrade, who is running in the town of La Puerta (Río Primero department) for the space of Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba. Andrade is one of the two candidates for mayor and, according to what he assured The voice of the interior, for fourteen years he has been requesting to be included.

“They tell me that they are going to do it, that it must be a mistake”he explained about it. In addition, he specified that he “has no idea” why he does not appear in the registers.

However, a source close to the municipality denied the candidate’s version. In this sense, he maintained in dialogue with the half from Cordoba that Andrade does not appear on that list because two months ago he changed his address.

La Puerta, a town of approximately three thousand inhabitants, has more than two thousand people authorized to vote, although among them does not appear one of the candidates. Andrade’s rival is Lorena Peralta, from Together for Change and current secretary of the radical mayor Fernando Brasca.

Simultaneously, this Sunday municipal authorities were elected in almost 200 towns in Cordoba of the more than 400 municipalities and communes that the province has. Since March there have already been elections in 159 Cordoba municipalities.

MB CP