Original title: The Korean men’s group was cancelled by the company and was exposed to violence by the company

Sohu Entertainment News According to Korean media, after the Korean men’s group OMEGA X was raped by company representatives and canceled their return tickets, some members bought tickets at their own expense with the help of their parents and embarked on the road back to China.

Representatives of the company reportedly made trouble at the hotel where the members were staying after canceling their tickets.

Earlier, the Korean boy group OMEGA X’s agency responded to the rumors that the members of the group were violent by the president. “In this case, they talked about the part of feeling sorry for each other, and because of the emotion, their voices got higher.”Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: