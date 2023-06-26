Kena Mobile offer, 200GB free for those who choose the opera…

From today at 10.00 and until the same time on July 26, Kena Mobile offers a new special offer.

Who will choose one of the options Got 6.99 | 7,99 | 9,99 | 11.99 | 12,99 | Get Datiwill have more 200GB for 60 days. In addition, you can activate the offers without Activation, SIM and delivery costs.

Kena Mobile offer, 200GB free for those who choose the operator

Kena Mobile 130 GIGA + 200 GB for 60 days – Unlimited minutes and 1000 SMS for only €6.99

Got it is a mobile virtual operator that offers attractive rates for calls, messages and internet. The possibility of having an extra 200GB gigabytes for two months, without the cost of some pitos, seems like a really interesting opportunity, valid from now until July 26th.

The promotion can be activated for different offers:

Kena Vocewith 1GB, unlimited minutes and 1000 SMS, which can be activated on new numbers or from Iliad, Poste, Lyca, Fastweb and other MVNOs – for this offer, free SIM activation and shipping, but no 200GB for free.

Got 6.99: with 130GB of internet, unlimited minutes and 1000 SMS, for only 6.99 euros per month on new numbers or from Iliad, Poste, Lyca, Fastweb and other MVNOs

Got 7.99: with 150GB of internet, unlimited minutes and 1000 SMS, for only 7.99 euros per month, on new numbers or from Iliad, Poste, Lyca, Fastweb and other MVNOs Kena 9.99: with 230GB of internet, unlimited minutes 1000 SMS, for only 9.99 euros per month on new numbers or from Iliad, Poste, Lyca, Fastweb and other MVNOs

Got 11.99: with 100GB of internet, unlimited minutes and 1000 SMS, for only 11.99 euros per month for all numbers

Got 12.99: with 150GB of internet, unlimited minutes and 1000 SMS, for only 12.99 euros per month for all numbers

Got to Dati: with 300GB of internet, for only 11.99 euros per month for new numbers

To activate one of the Kena offers for mobile telephony, you can visit the official website. And take advantage of this summer offer.

