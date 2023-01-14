After 13 seasons, Sacha Modolo’s professional adventure ends. The 35-year-old sprinter from San Vendemiano, not confirmed by Bardiani, has no longer found a team and officially announced the end of his competitive career: the post-bike could see him engaged as an agent.

Capable of 48 victories among the greats, Modolo had his golden moment in 2015, when he won two sprints at the Giro d’Italia, signing the stages of Jesolo and Lugano. To remember the sixth place in Flanders 2017. In the curriculum, he can boast the blue shirts worn at the 2011 Copenhagen World Cup and at the 2012 London Olympics. As an amateur, with Zalf, he collected a bronze at the U23 European Championships. Turned pro in 2010, he raced with the Reverberi group (first called Colnago, now Bardiani) at the beginning and end of his career, reaching the World Tour, the Serie A of the pedal, with Lampre, Uae-Emirates and Education First.

The last adventure abroad with Van der Poel’s Alpecin, the Belgian team with which he achieved the last seal: September ’21, Luxembourg.

Until September, Modolo seemed destined to stay in Bardiani, where he returned last year after the successes at the start of his career: «Yes, I was thinking of continuing there. They let me race in Croatia in October and I did pretty well. Of course, I know I haven’t had the best of my seasons, but I thought I’d race another year with them. If they had told me earlier, I would have started looking for a new team in time. Instead, everything has become more complicated. Had they confirmed me for a final year, I would have organized the post-career period in advance, prepared the farewell. And above all, I would decide when and where to stop. Sad if the closure of your career is almost forced on you ».

But there are already some post-career projects: «I’d like to stay in cycling, but not as it was. They say I have a certain “gab”, I could build a new path as a prosecutor. Perhaps by following young talents, accompanying them on their growth path».

So he thinks of the nurseries of the Marca, where he grew up: «I’d like to offer myself as a talent scout. I notice that the riders from Treviso struggle to emerge, there are few of them compared to my times. I would like to understand why and make myself available. There has always been an important potential here, I could lend a hand in exploiting it. I’ve raced for many years, even abroad: I have contacts and experience».