Cycling, third place for Luca Brancato in the Juniores

Another great statement for Luca Brancato. Almo’s standard bearer Nial Nizzoli narrowly missed out on success at the Granfondo Nebrodi, however proving to be in an extraordinary moment of form. Brancato didn’t find the right thrust during the sprint and had to settle for the lowest step of the podium. The third place, however, did not dissatisfy the Sicilian company also because it was matched, again as regards the Juniores category, with the eighth of Andrea Tirendi who was able to keep the pace of the leaders of the race up to a certain point. With fifty kilometers to go, Brancato tries to get out of the group, tries to venture alone, but is then caught up by the group until he is adjusted in the convulsive final just below the finish line. Above all, a great satisfaction for director Giorgio Scribano and for president Salvatore D’Aquila who followed the away team. “A great satisfaction, certainly, also for the patron Auro Nizzoli – says Giuseppe D’Aquila – who is following with great interest the results of these guys who are highlighting all their value, one competition after another. The team is really proving to be up to the task and the Sicilian-Emilian combination works. I am sure that, very soon, other positive results will arrive which will make us understand even more how the path taken is absolutely the right one”.