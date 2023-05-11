Home » Germany, shots in the Mercedes factory. The perpetrator arrested
World

Shoot at a Mercedes Benz factory in Germany. This was reported by a police spokesman, who speaks of one dead and one seriously injured in plant 56 of Sindelfingen, in the south-west of the country.

The person responsible for this morning’s shooting at a Mercedes Benz plant has been arrested, in which one man was killed and one seriously injured. This was reported by a German police spokesman quoted by Bild. No further details are known at the moment of what happened in the Sindelfingen factory 56, where the S class is assembled.

“One person was killed, one seriously injured. The background is not yet clear,” the police spokesman said.

According to investigators, the attacker acted alone. Several Mercedes factory employees who were driven out of the plant said the attack was allegedly aimed at team bosses, Bild reports. The gunshots, according to the employees, would have been exploded in the foreman’s office area. Also according to Bild, the attacker would be an external employee of a logistics company. The police have, at the moment, reported that the investigation is ongoing, without providing further details.

