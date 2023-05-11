Home » Nexi confirms guidance, quarterly revenues +9%
Results in growth through Nexi

I connected ends the first quarter with revenues to 741.7 million, +9% compared to the same period of 2022. Ebitda amounted to 335.7 million, +13.6% with an ebitda margin growing by approximately +183 basis points.

Double-digit growth volumes in all geographies of the group, with the month of January characterized by a favorable year-on-year comparison; double-digit growth confirmed also in the month of April.

As of March 31, 2023, the net financial position was equal to 5,518 million and the net financial position/Ebitda ratio was 3.3x 3 , including the acquisition of the merchant book of Isp in Croatia which was completed in February 2023. In particular, the available cash is more than sufficient – explains Nexi – to repay the debt maturities of 2024 and 2025.
The implementation of the group strategy continues in line with the plan, with a generation of approximately 2.8 billion of excess cash expected in 2023-25.

Guidance 2023 confirmed

Nexi confirms the 2023 guidance consistent with the medium-long term ambition presented at the Capital Markets Day: revenues over 7% annual growth; ebitda over 10% growth y/y; excess cash generation at least 600 million; net financial leverage approximately three times ebitda including the acquisition of the merchant book of Sabadell; normalized earnings per share over 10% year over year growth.

