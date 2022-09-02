It was thought that Diego Ulissi would be one of the Azzurri who would make up Daniele Bennati’s national team for the World Cup in Australia on 25 September. The Tuscan, born in 1989, has great experience and has 44 career successes, of which the latest in France, Tour du Limousin, on 18 August. However, except for surprises, it will not be like this: no blue jersey this time for the Livorno player. “His presence in the national team yesterday (Wednesday, ed) was not confirmed-explains Mauro Gianetti, team principal of Uae-Emirates, Diego’s team. So, if there still had to be this doubt … we asked Bennati not to wear it, because we already have many athletes sure of participating in the World Cup who will go to Australia and that is a trip that requires almost 3 weeks to be involved. We need Diego, we need him for the season finale and hence our request to the blue coach ”.