Czech talent packs in the team of the Austrian champion. He is looking forward to a new challenge with the competition

As recently as Monday, Czech football goalkeeper Adam Stejskal was training with the Austrian league champion Red Bull Salzburg, where he had been in the famous youth academy since he was sixteen, but then he quickly moved to Innsbruck to report to the new club WSG Tirol after the transfer. “I see a better chance to catch in Tirol,” explained the 21-year-old Brno football graduate of the main reasons for his transfer. “I believe that I will start the season as number one,” added Stejskal in an interview given to the media by the Sport Invest agency.

