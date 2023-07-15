Home » Czech tennis player Marketa Vondrousova won the Wimbledon tournament
Czech tennis player Marketa Vondrousova won the Wimbledon tournament

Czech tennis player Marketa Vondrousova won the Wimbledon tournament

Czech tennis player Marketa Vondrousova won the Wimbledon tournament in the United Kingdom by beating Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur in straight sets (6-4, 6-4). Vondrousova is 24 years old and is currently in 42nd position in the world women’s ranking (from Monday she will move to 10th): it is the first time that the Wimbledon women’s tournament has been won by a tennis player who was not among the 32 seeds. Vondrousova was in her first Wimbledon final and in the second of one of the four Grand Slam tournaments, which are the most important in the world. In 2019 she had reached the final in Roland Garros in Paris, where she had been defeated by Australian Ashleigh Barty.

