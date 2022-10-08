The hybrid version of the Dacia Jogger will make its debut at the Paris motor show. Identified by the initials “140”, it will represent the debut for an electrified engine within the Dacia range, effectively anticipating the future of the brand which will inevitably be linked to increasingly efficient propulsion technologies. The power unit is a Renault project already available on the Captur and Clio SUVs that stands out for the use of sophisticated mechanical solutions also developed through the French brand’s experience in Formula 1.

140 Cv Hybrid

The hybrid version of Jogger will be at the top of the range at least in terms of power (140 HP) and refinement of technical and mechanical contents. The power unit is the result of the collaboration between Renault and the experience accumulated in Formula 1: the gearbox is a 4-speed automatic for the heat engine, a solution that has made it possible to reduce friction and improve operating efficiency. On Renault the hybrid power units are called E-Tech, on Dacia Eco-Smart was chosen, more in line with the brand identity. After the official debut in Paris, orders for the hybrid Dacia Jogger will open in early 2023, while deliveries are expected by spring.