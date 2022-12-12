Home Sports Dacia Sandero Streetway: the December offer
Dacia Sandero Streetway: the December offer

Dacia Sandero Streetway: the December offer

The Romanian sedan is on offer in December: 36 small installments and a very low advance, for a solid, reliable and fuel-efficient car. A summary of this type of financing

Dacia Sandero Streetway was developed from Renault-Nissan’s Cmf-b modular platform. Dacia markets its sedan with petrol, petrol-LPG and diesel engines. Long 4.088 mm, has a sporty design especially in the front, distinguished by a horizontally developed grille and headlights with LED technology. At the rear we find LED light clusters and a rear window with a large glass area. The interiors are constructed of robust plastic materials, assembled with precision. The dashboard is analogue, while in the center of the dashboard, for the more equipped versions, there is the 8-inch Media Display touch system. The seats are in fabric, resulting in soft padding. The interior space is suitable for hosting four people. The load capacity is 328 liters.

The offer

Throughout the month of December Sandero Streetway, with the Plus Valore Dacia program, is on sale at 129 euros per month for 36 monthly installments. With an advance of 3,000 euros, you can drive the Romanian sedan right away. The final installment is 7,021 euros, or the customer is free to return the car. The loan provides for a Taeg of 9.06%.

