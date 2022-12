the intervention

Persecutory acts: a very topical issue that affects all social and cultural groups in a transversal way and which the law deals with with provisions contained in the penal code and in law n. 69 of 2019 known as the Red Code. Gabriella Viglione, chief prosecutor of the Republic of Ivrea since last February, was invited to talk about it in the assembly hall of the ISS Cena to the boys of the fifth grade (video by Barbara Torra)

05:34