news-txt”>

Initial treatment with CAR T-cell therapy (axicabtagene ciloleucel) works for patients with relapsed or refractory large b-cell lymphoma. This is demonstrated by two new analyzes of the ZUMA-7 study, the largest and longest follow-up of a CAR-T cell therapy compared to standard of care in patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma. These findings include an analysis of outcomes for patients who received subsequent treatment for their lymphoma following second-line axicabtagene ciloleucel or standard therapy.

The data were presented orally at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Congress. Data from the pivotal ZUMA-7 study supported the European Commission approval of axicabtagene ciloleucel in October 2022 as a treatment in adults with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and high-grade B-cell lymphoma that relapsed within 12 months or are refractory to first-line chemoimmunotherapy.

“These additional analyzes of the ZUMA-7 study show a consistent advantage of axicabtagene ciloleucel over standard of care in the second-line treatment of relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma, including for those requiring subsequent third-line treatment, and also for specific patient subgroups,” said Frank Neumann, Global Head of Clinical Development, Kite. “These results provide clinicians with additional confidence in using axicabtagene ciloleucel as an initial treatment for this type of lymphoma.”