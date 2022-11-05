Home Sports Daniel Maldini interviewed on Sportweek before Milan-Spezia
With Spezia, he meets his father Paolo and his Milan: “Leaving home made me responsible”. “I carry a demanding surname and it is not always an advantage”

Let’s get away from it immediately: Daniel Maldini is all his father. And it is not a question of talent: regarding this, apart from the different roles – Paolo ex defender, he striker – only time will tell. But in the features of the face, in the build and, what is most important here, in the character, it seems the copy of the other. He confirms it himself, choosing and articulating the words carefully. “I’m shy. Reserved. And quiet. Yes, I’m a quiet type.”

