Daniel Ricciardo should animate him as an antipode to great deeds

The Australian Ricciardo has to start small again in Formula 1 as a 34-year-old. But the dominant Red Bull team has important plans for him.

Daniel Ricciardo: Ready to start at the Hungarian GP – and do big things at Red Bull?

Zoltan Balogh / EPA

More than half a minute ahead after 70 laps, that alone expresses the superiority of Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing in Formula 1. If the Dutchman had wanted or had to, the humiliation of the competition would have been even clearer. Verstappen’s seventh win in a row, his team’s twelfth in a row – the duo are also mainly competing with themselves at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

