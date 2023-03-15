Home Sports Daniil Medvedev expectant after twisting his ankle in Indian Wells
Sports

Daniil Medvedev expectant after twisting his ankle in Indian Wells

by admin
Daniil Medvedev expectant after twisting his ankle in Indian Wells

Two hours after his victory against Alexander Zverev, during which he twisted his ankle in the second set, Daniil Medvedev, who came limping slightly to the press conference, did not know if he was going to be able to play his quarter of final this Wednesday against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

“I don’t know yet, because I twisted my ankle quite violentlyexplained the Russian. At the time, I told myself that I was going to be fine and that I was going to get up, then the pain started to rise sharply. I thought that I was not going to be able to continue the match, before I was blindfolded. For the rest of the match, the adrenaline probably kicked in. It wasn’t easy to walk, that’s why I limped, but it was easier to run. And now it’s swollen. I can’t walk properly. But if everything goes well, I’ll get a hard-on, I’ll take a painkiller and I’ll go play. It’s quite painful, but I hope it’s nothing too bad. »

See also  Indian Wells, title to Norrie. And Sinner's race for Turin is complicated

You may also like

The novelty of Mercadona that you cannot miss...

RB Leipzig with Gvardiol against Manchester City

CBA Comprehensive | Shandong beats Jilin and Shenzhen...

Basketball Champions League: BCL – Baskets Bonn secure...

Man City 7-0 RB Leipzig: Pep Guardiola on...

3rd league: Rot-Weiss Essen and Viktoria Köln win...

Blackpool 6-1 QPR: Tangerines thrash Hoops to boost...

WTT Singapore Grand Slam: Sun Yingsha and Wang...

“Dead horse”: Haas team boss blames Mick Schumacher...

NBA: 8 scheduled challenges, many important in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy