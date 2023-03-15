Two hours after his victory against Alexander Zverev, during which he twisted his ankle in the second set, Daniil Medvedev, who came limping slightly to the press conference, did not know if he was going to be able to play his quarter of final this Wednesday against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
“I don’t know yet, because I twisted my ankle quite violentlyexplained the Russian. At the time, I told myself that I was going to be fine and that I was going to get up, then the pain started to rise sharply. I thought that I was not going to be able to continue the match, before I was blindfolded. For the rest of the match, the adrenaline probably kicked in. It wasn’t easy to walk, that’s why I limped, but it was easier to run. And now it’s swollen. I can’t walk properly. But if everything goes well, I’ll get a hard-on, I’ll take a painkiller and I’ll go play. It’s quite painful, but I hope it’s nothing too bad. »