Danilho Raimundo DoekhiInter, Doekhi new name for the defence

L'Inter has targeted Danilho Raimundo Doekhi, Dutch headquarters of Union Berlin. The player has also been in Rome's sights for some time. Now Marotta is trying to accelerate on this profile which could be good for the team. Doekhi's is a young profile with great potential, but at an affordable price. Meanwhile, contacts between PSG and the Nerazzurri are becoming increasingly intense for Brozovic. Inter have now decided to sell the Croatian and the French seem to be the most interested club.

Brozovic away from Inter: 75%

The PSG has initiated contacts with theInter per Brozovic. According to Juan Torres, a reporter for ESPN, the negotiations for the Croatian language are proceeding quickly. Brozovic has understood that he is no longer indispensable for the Nerazzurri and is looking around. The Croatian is flattered by PSG’s interest and would gladly accept the transfer. The problem is all in the evaluation of the player. Inter would like to collect 35 million, while the French club aims not to exceed 30.

Onana via dall’Inter: 75%

Il Chelsea he’s serious about Onana. According to Gazzetta dello Sportthe English club would have set up a meeting in Milan with the Italian one to talk about the Cameroonian. Kepa’s tag could be on the scales. The Basque should be placed with the arrival of Onana and the idea of ​​an exchange with Onana shouldn’t be underestimated. However, it must be said that Inter would prefer to collect cash and then choose their number one on their own. Vicar is always in the viewfinder. In any case, his companies continue to talk about the possibility of selling Onana which would make it possible to record an excellent capital gain in the financial statements.

Grimaldo all’Inter: 35%

Grimaldo continues to be of great interest toInter. Marotta is trying to find an agreement with the Spaniard who is highly courted. The Grimaldo question is connected to that of Gosens. Clearly the transfer of the second is needed to give free rein to the first. However, Marotta is trying to find an agreement with the Benfica player’s entourage in order to then calmly evaluate the sale of the German.

Dembelè all’Inter: 20%

Second calciomercato.comall’Inter would have been offered Moussa Dembele. The French striker from Lyon’s contract expires in 2023 and is looking around. On the player there are clubs from the Premier League, but also from the Bundesliga. Dembele, however, is in no hurry to decide his future. The striker could be a good alternative to zero, even considering that the original idea, Thuram, seems to be moving away.

Doekhi all’Inter: 15%

L’Inter has entered the running for Doekhi. The Dutchman is one of the cornerstones of Union Berlin and in the summer several clubs could be interested in him. Inter in Italy have to beat the competition from Roma while something is moving in the Premier League abroad. Doekhi’s value continues to increase and if Union qualifies for the next Champions League, they could also decide not to sell him. Marotta, however, does not lose sight of him.

