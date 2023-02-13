On February 13, Beijing time, according to a report by the famous NBA reporter Shams Charania, Danny Green reached a buyout with the Rockets and will join the Cavaliers after the clarification period.

Danny Green was traded to the Rockets by the Grizzlies on the trade deadline. He reached a buyout with the Rockets today and will become a free agent after the clarification period.

Danny Green plans to join a championship team, and the Cavaliers, Celtics, Lakers and Suns are all interested in him.

Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman and head coach Bickerstaff jointly recruited Danny Green, saying he can strengthen the Cavaliers’ bench as a three-point shooter and defender. Leadership passed to a talented young squad.

Subsequently, Danny Green decided to join the Cavaliers, and the two sides will sign a one-year, $2 million contract.

Danny Green has helped the Spurs, Raptors and Lakers win championships.

Affected by injuries, Danny Green only played 3 games this season, averaging 3.0 points per game and shooting 37.5% from three points.

(Xiu Chu)

Disclaimer: Sina exclusive manuscript, unauthorized reprinting is prohibited!