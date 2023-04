On Saturday (9:00 p.m.) Kevin Danso and his club RC Lens will face the league king Paris Saint-Germain. The ÖFB central defender has to deal with the two Parisian superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in round 31 of the French Ligue 1. This is not the only reason why the game in the Prinzenpark is particularly explosive for the 24-year-old: Lens is second in Ligue 1 with eight rounds to go and is only six points behind PSG.

