The horse parade in Palma di Montechiaro has been canceled, “Too many offenders at the event”

by admin
by blogsicilia.it – ​​53 seconds ago

The commissioner of Agrigento, Emanuele Ricifari, has banned the parade of horses scheduled for tomorrow in Palma di Montechiaro as an accompaniment to the procession of the Madonna del Castello. “From the investigations on the lists of knights and owners of …

