DAO will be a strategic partner of the European Athletics Championships in Rome – Sport Marketing News

The team that organizes the European Athletics Championships in Rome 2024 can count on a new strategic partner for the development and enhancement of the event. The EuroRoma 2024 Foundation makes it known that DAO SpA has been identified as the company that will perform the function of Marketing Advisor.

DAO, the leading Sport Management and Sports Marketing company in Italy, is an advisor to CONI and has managed the sponsorships and Corporate Hospitality dell’AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico as an Exclusive Marketing Agency. Today Official Corporate Hospitality Advisor delle ATP Finals of tennis in Turin and official agent Premium Experiences della Ryder Cup 2023 of golf, DAO joins the Internationals of Italy of tennis to bring its historical commercial partners to the Foro Italico as sponsors of the event.

In the same commercial village of the Foro Italico, which will be set up for i European Athletics Championships in program in Rome from 7 to 12 June 2024DAO will be the Marketing Advisor for the sponsorship of the advertising spaces and the sale of the exhibition spaces dedicated to the products, and will exclusively manage the Corporate Hospitality to attend the event and the Sponsor Grandstands of the Stadio Olimpico.

The European Championships in Rome will rekindle the spotlight on athletics a month and a half after the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Fifty years after the only edition held in the capital in 1974, the rich program of the event includes six days of spectacular challenges between the best athletes on the continentwho will compete at the Stadio Olimpico, in the Foro Italico Park and in some of the most evocative places in Rome, offering the public the opportunity to watch all the most awaited competitions live.

The previous edition of the European Athletics Championships Munich 2022 was followed at the stage by over 267,000 spectators and garnered a global television audience of 729 million viewersthanks to the broadcasting of the tenders in a Broadcasting Area made up of 40 countries. Rome 2024 is ready to take up the baton and is preparing to offer further opportunities for visibility to sponsors during the long march towards the competition, with special initiatives throughout the country, on digital channels, and in the context of innovative virtual spaces designed ad hoc.

«The presence of the DAO team by our side will help increase the appeal of the Rome 2024 European Athletics Championships, providing the widest possibilities for cooperation with business partners. Today, the national and international athletics panorama offers recognizable assets and increasingly popular champions, to which companies can support their brands to enhance them»he has declared Paolo Caritothe general director of the EuroRoma 2024 Foundation who takes care of the organization of the event.

«Whenever Rome has hosted an international sporting event, DAO has always been at the forefront starting from the 2009 World Swimming Championships, a fundamental crossroads for the growth of our society. The goal as a partner of the Rome 2024 European Championships, just over a month before the Paris Olympic Games, is to try to bring large companies closer to athletics, which in Italy is experiencing a moment of extraordinary success”. says the CEO of DAO Stefano Dealessi.

