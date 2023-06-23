Who are the real owners of Win Sports?
Win Sports is a subscription sports television channel that focuses its broadcast on Colombian soccer. Direct TV and Grupo RCN are part of the wholesale partners, Dimayor is one of its minority partners.
In 2021 it was acquired by the Werthein Group and AT&T, the year in which it came to light that Win Sports was acquired by Werthein, although only 50%, since the other part is from RCN Televisión. the Argentine company bought DirecTV’s operations throughout Latin America.
Who are really the owners of Win Sports?
Thus, 50% is under the command of Adrián Werthein, while the other 50% is still in the hands of the Ardila Lulle grouprenowned owner of Postobón, Atlético Nacional and other companies in Colombia.
Win Sports ended up in the hands of the Argentine group Werthein after negotiations with AT&Tone of the American giants that culminated in obtaining other companies such as Vrio, the company that owns DirecTV Latin America, SKY Brasil, DIRECTV GO, Torneos y Competencias and Win Sports.
“Vrio delivers content in Brazil through the SKY brand and in Argentina, Barbados, Chile, Colombia, Curacao, Ecuador, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago and Uruguay through the DIRECTV brand. DIRECTV GO is a subscription service (OTT) that provides online access to a variety of live and On Demand programming in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay,” the statement of this negotiation revealed. which will complete the transaction in 2022.
“Our vision of the future will be to take care of and promote the leading entertainment brands, maintain their leadership and grow in the value propositioninvesting in technology and content, aligned with the habits of each of our subscribers and especially, of the new generations”, said Darío Werthein at the time of acquiring the channel that has the rights to Colombian soccer.
Who is the President of Win Sports?
At the moment, Juan Carlos Peña is the President of Win Sports, after receiving the position from Jaime Prada, who was eleven years in charge of this channel. Peña is a renowned businessman and high-level executive in the communications, media and advertising sector and has also been a member of the Canal’s Board of Directors for three years.
Peña is a Social Communicator and Publicist from the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana with a trajectory of more than twenty years in the sector. Among other positions, he has served as CEO of Beat, a media integration company belonging to the MullenLowe agency.