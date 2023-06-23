CONMEBOL confirms the July 5 date for the draw for the round of 16 of the Libertadores and Sudamericana

The Directorate of Competitions and Operations of the South American Football Confederation set the date and time of the draw for the crosses for the next round of its club tournaments.

The ceremony will take place at the organization’s headquarters in the city of Luque, on Friday, July 5 at 12:00 p.m.

The event will be broadcast through the right holders’ platforms, explains a Conmebol report.

Let’s remember that for Paraguay the first team classified for the round of 16 of Libertadores is Olimpia, while Libertad winning by two goals difference on the last date could also get in.

Meanwhile, Cerro Porteño will go to Ecuador to fight against Barcelona, ​​for a place in the round of 16 of the South American Cup.

Source: IP Agency news portal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

