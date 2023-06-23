Home » CONMEBOL confirms the July 5 date for the draw for the round of 16 of the Libertadores and Sudamericana
News

CONMEBOL confirms the July 5 date for the draw for the round of 16 of the Libertadores and Sudamericana

by admin
CONMEBOL confirms the July 5 date for the draw for the round of 16 of the Libertadores and Sudamericana

The Directorate of Competitions and Operations of the South American Football Confederation set the date and time of the draw for the crosses for the next round of its club tournaments.

The ceremony will take place at the organization’s headquarters in the city of Luque, on Friday, July 5 at 12:00 p.m.

The event will be broadcast through the right holders’ platforms, explains a Conmebol report.

Let’s remember that for Paraguay the first team classified for the round of 16 of Libertadores is Olimpia, while Libertad winning by two goals difference on the last date could also get in.

Meanwhile, Cerro Porteño will go to Ecuador to fight against Barcelona, ​​for a place in the round of 16 of the South American Cup.

Source: IP Agency news portal.

See also  Belluno, Sersa raises the rates for the non self-sufficient

You may also like

Seriously injured cook in breaking latest news, sentenced...

Who are the real owners of Win Sports?

Mayor of Canazei, ‘there will be no red...

The submarine company confirmed the death of all...

Karen Lizarazo recalled her beginnings in music

An illegal building seized by the forestry in...

Alarm bells, foreign exchange reserves further reduced

14-year-old murderer captured by Cali authorities

Euro U21: 2-0 to the Czech R., England...

All hopes are attached to Nawaz Sharif, Javed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy