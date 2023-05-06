Home » Darmstadt awards the first match ball for promotion
Sports

Darmstadt awards the first match ball for promotion

by admin
Darmstadt awards the first match ball for promotion

SV Darmstadt 98 has to wait at least another week for the promotion party. The leaders of the second German Bundesliga lost 3-0 (1-0) to FC St. Pauli on Saturday and thus missed the first chance to return early to the Bundesliga. The Hessians continue to lead the table and can secure the fourth promotion in the club’s history after 1978, 1981 and 2015 next Sunday at Hannover 96.

The lilies conceded their first home defeat of the season with Emir Karic and after the break Mathias Honsak. Fourth in the table, St. Pauli is only four points behind city rivals Hamburger SV, who are currently in the relegation zone.

Schaub scores in Hanover defeat

Before that, ÖFB legionnaire Louis Schaub met again, but lost 1:2 with Hannover 96 at KSC. The Karlsruhe team passed the North Germans in eighth place. Two weeks ago, Schaub scored for the 96ers exactly on the 20th anniversary of his father Fred Schaub’s death.

Fourth-placed Fortuna Düsseldorf, on the other hand, kept the chance of promotion intact with a 3-0 home win against Holstein Kiel, with three rounds still to play.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  Lakers assistant coach: I will publicly say Irving may be the best offensive player in history – yqqlm

You may also like

Real Madrid 2-1 Osasuna: Rodrygo scores twice as...

Lauren Price beats Kirstie Bavington in first British...

Napoli crowned Italian champions for the first time...

Raptors determined to confirm Jakob Poeltl

Pérez won the early qualifying

“Hey, we still know how it’s done”

Delirium in Naples, the spectacular images from the...

Bennacer and Hernandez: Milan is there and sees...

In Naples, scenes of popular jubilation after the...

Giro d’Italia 2023, the quick guide to a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy