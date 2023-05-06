The Sorrows of Thomas Müller | Sports | DW

If proof was needed that Thomas Müller is currently only playing second fiddle at FC Bayern Munich, then it was provided in the 62nd minute of the game at Werder Bremen: The game was tough, the Munich team – especially the offensive players – did difficult. The Bavarians had few ideas, so compelling chances were scarce. Basically, everyone was waiting for Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel to finally replace Thomas Müller, so that he would liven up the attacking game and ensure that the long-awaited goal was scored.

But that didn’t happen: Müller was still standing in front of the bench, ready to come on as a substitute, when the goal he was supposed to have scored was already on the pitch. Serge Gnabry scored to make it 1-0, Müller cheered, even high-fived Tuchel and was only substituted on after his colleagues had finished celebrating and the ball was back on the kick-off point. The game also went past Müller in the 2-0, which Leroy Sané scored after a quick combination down the right attacking side. Ball moved from Bayern player to Bayern player over several stations until Sané was able to finish freely in the penalty area – Müller was not one of them.

Bayern legend

“Müller always plays,” said Bayern for a long time. Ex-coach Louis van Gaal once issued this motto and (almost) all his successors had always adhered to it. Only between Niko Kovac, who was head coach in Munich from July 2018 to November 2019, was there a bit of a problem. Kovac so often renounced Müller’s services that he was already seriously considering leaving his home in Munich and moving to another club. However: Kovac had to go, Müller stayed and, in Kovac’s successor Hansi Flick, had a coach who fully relied on him.

Müller, who switched from his hometown club SV Pähl to the youth department of FC Bayern at the age of ten, has meanwhile completed 439 Bundesliga games for the Munich team. He is number two in the all-time best list. Only goalkeeper legend Sepp Maier has played more often in the 1st division for FCB with 473. Müller has scored 143 Bundesliga goals, plus 53 goals in 142 Champions League games. Müller has been German champion eleven times with the Munich team, has won the Champions League twice and a number of other titles. However, since old successes do not necessarily count when it comes to the next starting line-up, Müller now mostly sits on the bench under the new Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel.

“Müller game” or no “Müller game”?

“It’s not a Müller game,” Tuchel tends to justify the decisions against Müller. For the first time, Müller’s transfer to the bench before the game against Manchester City in the Champions League had raised questions. Not bringing the 33-year-old veteran from the start was a “hard” decision for him too, said Tuchel at the time and at the same time assured: “Every other game is a Thomas Müller game.” It almost sounded like it did back then with Van Gaal.

That changed, however, after Müller – just like his colleagues – twice in a row against Hoffenheim (1: 1) and at FSV Mainz 05 (1: 3) offered a poor performance and FC Bayern threatened to win the championship in a duel with Borussia Dortmund still out of hand. Last weekend against Hertha BSC and now, on the 31st match day at Werder Bremen, Müller was not in the starting XI and initially sat on the bench for an hour.

Thomas Tuchel wants to save the championship at the finish – he doesn’t always need Thomas Müller

“These are two games that he came off the bench, and your colleague asks if I’m starting Thomas Müller’s career end. We might have to keep it moderate,” Tuchel complained after the game in an interview with Sky – but he laughed, after all he was also aware of what a renunciation of Müller can cause. “I have a lot of respect for Thomas Müller,” said Tuchel. “But respect must also be maintained for those who start then. I think we all have to get used to the fact that there are decisions like this and the way Thomas is accepting it at the moment is sensational.”

In fact, Müller lives his role as a marginal figure with the same energy with which he is on the pitch. He cheers on his colleagues, gives everyone a high five before the game and gives them final advice. Tuchel also often includes Müller during the games and asks for his assessment. “I know that Thomas has a special role, he gets it from me too,” says the coach. “I also hope that he feels that – in his dealings and the feedback I get from him. But it won’t always be measured in terms of minutes played.”

SV Werder Bremen – FC Bayern Munich 1: 2 (0: 0)

Tore: 0:1 Gnabry (62nd), 0:2 Sané (72nd), 1:2 Schmidt (86th)

Viewers: 42,100 (sold out)