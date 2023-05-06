Serie A, Roma-Inter 0-2: Dimarco and Lukaku decide

Il Milan who lovesl’Inter he answers. On the 34th day of Serie A, the team of Inzaghi wins the direct clash with Roma 2-0 and leads to share 63 in the close fight for the Champions area. A tight and very physical competition is staged at the Olimpico. In the first half Drunk flies on a right of Pellegrini e Dimarco (33′) unlocks the match with an assist by Dumfries. In the second half the Giallorossi reacted and they protest for a touch of the hand in the Darmian area, ma Luke (74′) closes the accounts by taking advantage of an error by Ibanez At the end Lautaro hit a crossbar.

THE MATCH



Inter engages the fourth and defends the Champions area. After Milan’s victory against Lazio, the Nerazzurri responded present against Roma and remained in fourth place, +2 behind the Rossoneri. At the Olimpico tough and concrete test of Inzaghi’s men, who measure their strength in view of the Champions League and regulate Mourinho’s band with a goal in each half at the end of a game marked by many physical duels. A battle that makes Inter’s three points even heavier also considering the question of direct clashes for a possible arrival on equal points in the final rush.

Scoreboard in hand, at the Olimpico the goals from Dimarco and Lukaku decide the match, but on the pitch the difference was above all made by the Nerazzurri’s team performance and the desire to defend all together. A compact and determined performance. Also facilitated by the depth of the squad and the level of substitutions that Mourinho instead was unable to exploit to try and turn the match around. Theme already evident before the kick-off at the reading of the formations. In full emergency, at the Olimpico Mourinho places Belotti in attack, Pellegrini in the frontline, Camara, Matic, and Bove in playmaking and Cristante in central defence. With one eye on the standings and one on the Champions League derby, Inzaghi instead relies on the Lukaku-Correa tandem up front and in the midfield he focuses everything on Calhanoglu, Brozovic and Barella.

With so much pressure on the carriers and the crowded midfield, Roma are starting better by widening the maneuver and pushing with the wingers. Served by Zalewski, Pellegrini tries from the edge, but his right foot goes wide. Then Dumfires closes well on Bove and the Giallorossi defense blocks an attempt by Brozovic on a loose ball. Chances that increase the pace and turn the match into an all-out battle. Short and aggressive, Mourinho’s team builds density, fencing Barella with Bove, and as soon as he wins the ball, it starts again. Inter, on the other hand, maneuvered patiently, took possession, and looked for the right moment to verticalize by gaining metres. Onana flies to a right footed shot by Pellegrini, then Rui Patricio blocks an attempt by Calhanoglu and Dimarco unlocks the game by slotting a cross from Dumfires into the net after a nice deep pocket from Brozovic. Goal that breaks the balance, ignites the match and raises the level of clashes and protests. Caught by a free-kick from Pellegrini, Ibanez heads high from a good position, then at the end of the first half Belotti doesn’t find the right time to hit in the box.

The recovery opens without changes and with the longer teams the match changes pace in the median. On the one hand Correa gets it all wrong in the restart and a left foot from Dimarco goes wide, on the other hand Onana blocks a weak left foot from Zalewski, Brozovic blocks a right foot from Matic and the Giallorossi protest for a touch in the area by Darmian. Under pressure, Roma pushes. And, between forbidden shots and borderline tackles, the match gets nervous. Onana deflects a right foot from Ibanez for a corner, then Inzaghi removes Dumfires, Correa, Calhanoglu and Dimarco and brings in Belanova, Lautaro, Mkhitaryan and De Vrij. A move that gives more balance and fresh strength to the Nerazzurri and to which Mourinho responds by throwing Dybala into the fray in place of Bove. Looking for a draw, the Giallorossi raise their center of gravity and attack with many men. Inter instead closes the spaces, defends aggressively and plays throw-ins. Tactical theme that rewards Inzaghi’s men. In fact, after a mistake by Ibanez, Lukaku does not forgive in front of Rui Patricio and doubles the score. Goal that freezes the Olimpico and directs the match definitively on the Nerazzurri tracks. After a weak left foot from Brozovic and a cross from Lautaro, in the final there was only room for a high right foot from Camara and a wide free kick from Pellegrini. Inter move to Rome, defend the Champions League and keep the Giallorossi away from the fight.





REPORT CARDS



Dimarco 6,5: on his side, Roma push less and have an easy time controlling the initiatives of Zalewski and Camara and proposing themselves. Unlock the match with coldness by being in the right place at the right time



Brozovich 7: dictates the rhythms and draws geometries in the middle of the field with the right quality and timing. Inter’s best actions often start from his feet, such as Dimarco’s goal



Dumfries 6,5: covers and pushes, animating a high-speed battle with Spinazzola on the wing. Attentive and tidy in coverage and ready to go again. On the 1-0 action he inserts himself with the right times and serves Dimarco with the rev counter



Correa 5: little physical presence in a high intensity match and little lucidity in the choices. He wasted a great opportunity in the second half



Luke 6: he doesn’t shine, but he still puts his signature in the second half with coolness. Third consecutive game on target



Belotti 5.5: Mou places him at the center of the attack, but Acerbi is on top of him and alone is unable to raise the team or create danger. Usual generous test, but not very effective



Spinazzola 5.5: good step in the push phase, but not always precise in the final choices and in marking. Dumfries is lost on Dimarco’s goal



Ibanez 5: he gets himself a couple of good chances on the development of some corners, but in the second half he ruins everything, giving Inter the opportunity to double





THE TABLE

ROMA-INTER 0-2

Roma (3-5-1-1): Rui Patricio 6; Mancini 5.5, Cristante 6, Ibanez 5; Zalewski 6 (48′ st Missori sv), Camara 5 (48′ st Pisilli sv), Matic 6 (48′ st Tahirovic sv), Bove 6,5 (27′ st Dybala 6), Spinazzola 5,5; pilgrims 6; Belotti 5.5 (30′ st Abraham 6).



A disp.: Boer, Svilar, Smalling, Llorente, Keramitsis, Wijnaldum, Volpato, Solbakken, El Shaarawy.

All.: Mourinho 6



Inter (3-5-2): Onana 6; Darmian 5.5, Green 6.5, Staves 6.5; Dumfries 6.5 (15′ st Bellanova 6), Barella 6.5 (37′ st Gagliardini sv), Brozovic 7, Calhanoglu 6 (26′ st Mkhitaryan 6), Dimarco 6.5 (26′ st De Vrij 6); Lukaku 6, Correa 5 (15′ st Martinez 6).



A disp.: Handanovic, Cordaz, Zanotti, Fontanarosa, Asllani, Carboni, Dzeko.

All.: Inzaghi 6.5



Referee: Maresca



Scorers: 33′ Dimarco (I), 29′ st Lukaku (I)



Ammonite yourself: Mancini, Pellegrini, Spinazzola (R); Martinez, Gagliardini (I)



Expelled: –



THE STATISTICS



– Inter have won three consecutive away games without conceding a goal in Serie A for the first time since December 2021 (against Venice, Rome and Salernitana).



– Roma have not won any of their last 13 Serie A matches in which they have conceded a goal (D6, L7).



– Federico Dimarco (6+6) is one of two defenders in the big five European leagues who have scored more than five goals and served more than five assists this season (together with Jeremie Frimpong).



Since early April, no player has been involved in more Serie A goals than Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martínez (seven for both, like Boulaye Dia).



– For the second time in this Serie A, an Inter defender has scored following an assist from another defender: previously Matteo Darmian after a winning lead from Alessandro Bastoni, against Monza on 7 January.



– Federico Dimarco is the third Inter defender capable of scoring two goals in a single Serie A season against Roma in the three points for a win era (since 1994/95), after Sinisa Mihajlovic in 2004/05 and Denzel Dumfries in 2021/22.



– Hakan Çalhanoglu played his 200th Serie A match today: he is the first Turkish player to cross this milestone in the three points for a win era (since 1994/95).



– Roma have not scored in a Serie A home match for the first time since last November, a 0-1 draw against Lazio.



– Lorenzo Pellegrini has been involved in nine of Roma’s 15 shots this match (five shots and four chances created).



– Tammy Abraham played her 100th match for Roma considering all competitions.