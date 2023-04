Darmstadt 98 suffered a setback in the promotion race to the German Bundesliga. The leaders of the second division lost 0-1 (0-0) to Fortuna Düsseldorf on Sunday with the Austrians Emir Karic and substitute Mathias Honsak.

The Darmstadt team had previously celebrated three victories in a row. With six laps to go they are still four points ahead of Heidenheim and five ahead of Hamburger SV, who take the relegation spot. Dusseldorf is fourth.

