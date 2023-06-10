Dauphiné Tour: Zimmermann wins stage 6 – Vingegaard defends yellow

Status: 09.06.2023 4:48 p.m

The German professional cyclist Georg Zimmermann has won the 6th stage of the 75th Criterium de Dauphine and thus celebrated the biggest success of his career so far. The 25-year-old from the Intermarche-Circus-Wanty team prevailed on Friday (09.06.2023) after 170.2 km from Nantua to Crest-Voland in the sprint against Frenchman Mathieu Burgaudeau (Total Direct Energie).

“ I can not believe it. I just did my best. It came out perfectly. It didn’t work yesterday, so I just tried again today “, said Zimmermann and added: “ I am proud. All the hard work has paid off. ”

Shortly before the finish, attack from the leading group

Almost two kilometers before the finish, the man from Augsburg attacked from the leading group and ended up with better legs than Burgaudeau, who had caught up about 500 m from the finish. It is the first German stage win at the Dauphine in three years, Lennard Kämna triumphed in 2020.

Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard (Team Jumbo-Visma) defended his lead in the general classification the day after his comfortable stage win, which saw him take the yellow jersey. The seventh stage leads on Saturday over 147.9 km from Porte de Savoie after Col de la Croix de Fer. The tour ends next Sunday.