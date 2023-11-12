David Beckham announced as official brand partner of Nespresso – Sport Marketing News

Nespresso officially welcomes David Beckham as a brand partner. The partnership reflects David’s love for coffee and his unique vision of how he makes everyday moments with Nespresso unforgettable.

David Beckham is co-owner of the Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami CF, a long-term UNICEF ambassador and former captain of the English soccer team. Away from his busy schedule, David has a genuine love for high-quality, sustainably sourced coffee. At home or away from home, he enjoys a cup of coffee in the morning and also tries to steal a moment for himself as part of his daily ritual.

This year, the UK officially became a nation of coffee lovers, with more people regularly drinking more coffee (63%) than tea (59%). Coffee is now ingrained in British culturefrom the morning latte or the espresso after lunch, to the iced coffee when the summer season begins.

Anna Lundstrom, CEO of Nespresso UK and ROI, he has declared: “David Beckham has always had an unforgettable style, taste and passion for creating elevated experiences, which are many of the qualities of Nespresso. We’re delighted to be working with David to showcase his genuine love for the nation’s favorite drink and his journey to discover coffee, as well as showcasing routine coffee moments; with family, with friends and with ourselves, it can make every day even more meaningful.

David Beckham he has declared: “I have always loved Nespresso coffee. Whether I’m having quiet time at home with my family or preparing for a business meeting, the variety of blends is fantastic, it’s so simple to make and each cup tastes incredible.”