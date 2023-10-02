David Stearns Appointed as President of Baseball Operations for the New York Mets

David Stearns has been named the president of baseball operations for the New York Mets, the team announced on Monday. Stearns, who is the first person to hold this position in the franchise’s history, will be responsible for overseeing all baseball operations for the team. Born in New York, Stearns has a deep connection to the Mets, having grown up as a fan and previously worked as an intern in the team’s baseball operations department in 2008.

Mets owner, president, and CEO Steve Cohen expressed his excitement about welcoming Stearns back to Queens, stating that he believes Stearns is the right person for the job. Cohen praised Stearns as an experienced executive with a wide range of skills that will help drive the team’s baseball operations forward. He also highlighted Stearns’ understanding of the passion of Mets fans and his ability to build a sustainable and winning team.

Before joining the Mets, Stearns spent eight years with the Milwaukee Brewers, leading the club’s baseball operations from 2016 to 2022. During his tenure, the Brewers made four consecutive postseason appearances, including two NL Central titles. Stearns also served as an advisor to the Brewers’ owner and general manager this season.

Stearns expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity to lead the Mets, stating that there is no greater opportunity in baseball for him than to help lead this franchise. Having grown up immersed in Mets baseball, he is thrilled to be able to contribute to the team’s success again. Stearns thanked Cohen and Alex, another member of the Mets organization, for giving him this opportunity and expressed his commitment to achieving the shared vision of building a team that consistently contends for championships.

Prior to his time with the Brewers, Stearns worked as the assistant general manager of the Houston Astros from 2013 to 2015, where he played a key role in guiding the team from 51 wins to a postseason appearance. He also served as the director of baseball operations in Cleveland during the 2012 season and worked for Major League Baseball in the Commissioner’s Office from 2008 to 2011.

Stearns’ experience and passion for the game, combined with his understanding of baseball operations, make him an ideal fit for the role of president of baseball operations for the Mets. With his leadership, the team hopes to build a championship-winning organization.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

