“If you are having access problems, use the link in the Instagram stories to see Salernitana-Rome and Spezia-Empoli”. So Dazn warned his users of the trick he found to circumvent the inefficiencies that have returned to appear on the live Serie A. When the two Sunday games were about to begin in the evening of the first day, the Ott platform which holds the exclusive top league had released a note via social media: “Some users are currently experiencing access problems on our platform. We are working hard to find a solution as soon as possible and we apologize for the inconvenience”.