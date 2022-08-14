Home Sports Dazn, day of disruption. The platform apologizes and offers an alternative link
Dazn, day of disruption. The platform apologizes and offers an alternative link

Dazn, day of disruption. The platform apologizes and offers an alternative link

Access problems for Sunday evening matches and subscriber protests. Politicians intervene

“If you are having access problems, use the link in the Instagram stories to see Salernitana-Rome and Spezia-Empoli”. So Dazn warned his users of the trick he found to circumvent the inefficiencies that have returned to appear on the live Serie A. When the two Sunday games were about to begin in the evening of the first day, the Ott platform which holds the exclusive top league had released a note via social media: “Some users are currently experiencing access problems on our platform. We are working hard to find a solution as soon as possible and we apologize for the inconvenience”.

Protests

Then, evidently, at the first half the problems were not resolved, and the other warning from Dazn arrived. But the protests from subscribers did not stop. And to them was added the choir of politicians, in the middle of the electoral campaign. From Salvini (“Dazn sucks”) to the Democratic Party asking for an intervention from Agcom and Lega Serie A.

