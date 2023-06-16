Dazn, Sky and Mediaset in the running, on June 26 private negotiations start – breaking latest news

Of Monica Colombo

Bids for the 2024/25 seasons onwards have been below the minimum of 1.15 billion per season. Rai, Amazon, Discovery and Paramount did not participate in the race

Not even the time to celebrate the most competitive championship in Europe, with a different winner every year in the last four seasons and the simultaneous presence in every European final of a team representing our football, and immediately the cold shower arrives. Today the CEO of Lega Serie A De Siervo revealed to the presidents gathered in the assembly the offers received for the TV rights of the championship starting from 2024. They will be Sky, Dazn and Mediaset — interested in the free-to-air race on Saturday evening — to participate in the private negotiations which will begin on 26 June. As was foreseeable, the minimum ceiling of one billion and 150 million that the League had set as a minimum base was not breached. To the race as it was already understood on the eve Amazon Prime, Rai, Discovery and Paramount did not participate.

If the private negotiations are not successful, the League which will meet in assembly on the following day will move on to the new step. In the absence of proposals from the independent intermediary, it will in fact examine the offers received from the six subjects interested in becoming partners for the marketing and distribution of the Lega channel.

It must be remembered that Dazn after the investments in technology made in recent years, she remains interested in playing the part of the leading player, thus aiming for the packages with the highest number of exclusives. Sky is interested in the championship despite having already invested significant sums for the next edition of the Champions League. Mediaset's offer seems to be contained also because the tender would not be broadcast on Canale 5, where Maria De Filippi's programs (Amici, C'è posta per te, Tu si que vales) are immovable, but on Italia 1. Appointment to private negotiations.