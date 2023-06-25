De Ketelaere misses a goal in Georgia-Belgium 2-2 at the Under 21 European Championships – breaking latest news

by the Sports Editor

Belgium lead 2-0, then come back. But at 2-1 the Milan player sends incredibly wide after a triangulation with Openda

At the Under 21 European Championships in Romania and Georgia the AC Milan player Charles De Ketelaere disappoints again and Belgium come back from Georgia wasting a double advantage and missing a sensational opportunity with the AC Milan player.

In Tbilisi the young Belgians took the lead in the 15th minute with De Cuyper, triggered by Vranckx and in the 38th minute with Ramazani (served by the first scorer), then after the interval they suffered a comeback signed by Tsitaishvili (51′) and Guliashvili (87′). At 2-1, however, De Ketelaere (employed on the right, from mid-wing), alone in front of goal after a triangulation with Openda, incredibly missed the goal.

Charles De Ketelaere party? pic.twitter.com/qpoQTN3FBF — BoboTv out of context (@OOCaaalciooooo) June 24, 2023

In the other match of this group, Portugal, the 2021 finalist, also did not go beyond a draw against the Netherlands. Lusitanians took the lead after 20 minutes with Andre Almeida equaling Brian Brobbey in the 78th minute.

This means that in group A the standings are currently as follows: Georgia 4, Belgium and the Netherlands 2, Portugal 1.

In Group B, Ukraine secured a place in the quarter-finals after beating Romania 1-0 in Bucharest.

